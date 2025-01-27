Financial Services Firm ISS Moving to 1156 Avenue of the Americas

Financial services firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and recruitment company Michael Page International are moving into APF Properties’ 1156 Avenue of the Americas.

In the largest deal, ISS, which provides data and analytics services for companies and investors, signed a 9,600-square-foot lease for the entire seventh floor of the nine-story office building, according to landlord broker Avison Young. The Maryland-based ISS will move its New York City offices a short walk away from 1177 Avenue of the Americas, according to its LinkedIn page.

Meanwhile, Michael Page, which offers career, hiring and industry advice, inked a deal for 9,448 square feet on the entire fifth floor of the building, Avison Young said. It will relocate from its most recent offices at 622 Third Avenue, according to its LinkedIn page.

The lengths of the leases and asking rents were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $79.53 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We are pleased to welcome first-class tenants to our properties, which underscores the value of high-quality, built space in a great location which is sought after by tenants in the market,” Kenneth Aschendorf, co-founder and principal at APF, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled with helping these tenants as they relocate to propel the future of their business operations.”

Avison Young’s John Ryan and Joshua Goldman brokered both deals for the landlord, while Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) represented ISS and JLL (JLL) handled it for Michael Page.

The names of the JLL and C&W brokers are unclear. Spokespeople for C&W, JLL, ISS and Michael Page did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Each of the firms’ new floors were previously occupied by troubled coworking giant WeWork, which was forced to cancel several of its leases across New York City — including its 28,600 square feet of space at 1156 Avenue of the Americas — after it filed for bankruptcy in November 2023.

“APF capitalized on market conditions and aggressively went to the market to re-lease these floors quickly, offering an ease of customization for each tenant,” Ryan said in a statement.

Other tenants in the office building between West 44th and West 45th streets include staffing company Career Group and custom jewelry studio Cad Cam NYC.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.