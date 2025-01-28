Invesco Touts Q4 Earnings as Assets Under Management Grow to $1.8T

Investment management firm Invesco reported better-than-expected earnings results for the 2024 fourth quarter thanks to a growing number of assets under management (AUM) and more cash coming in.

For the fourth quarter of 2024 Invesco ended 2024 with $1.85 trillion AUM, a 2.8 percent increase from the prior quarter and a spike of 16.4 percent from the previous year.

Additionally, the firm reported $25.6 billion of net long-term cash coming in for the quarter, which the company said was driven primarily by exchange-traded funds and Asia-Pacific managed funds.

Earnings per share came in at 52 cents, a rise from the 44 cents posted for the same quarter last year, and beat analysts’ expectations of 47 cents per share, according to Reuters.

“During the fourth quarter and throughout 2024 we continued to make meaningful progress in executing our strategic priorities and leveraging our competitive advantages to improve on several key performance drivers,” Andrew Schlossberg, president and CEO of Invesco, said Tuesday during the company’s quarterly earnings call. “Amid a backdrop of volatile markets across the world, mixed economic signals and geopolitical risks, our focus remains steadfast. This enabled us to deliver for clients and shareholders and meaningfully improve our operating results.”

Invesco’s performance fees were $34.1 million, earned primarily from the business’ multi-asset, private markets real estate and fundamental equities products. That compares to $19.5 million from the same quarter a year ago.

Looking forward, Invesco wants to continue to make investments to help the firm grow along with operating with zero net debt.

“The resiliency and strength of our firm’s net flow performance is evident again this quarter, and we continue to make progress on simplifying utilization and building a stronger balance sheet, while continuing to invest in areas of growth,” Allison Dukes, chief financial officer for Invesco, said during the call. “We remain committed to driving profitable growth, high-level financial performance and enhancing the return of capital to shareholders.”

