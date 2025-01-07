Accounting firm Grassi will relocate its New York City headquarters to 360 Madison Avenue, the company announced Monday.

Grassi, which advises businesses and individuals on taxes and other financial matters, has signed a nine-year lease for 25,000 square feet on the entire seventh floor of the 24-story office building owned by Stawski Partners, according to the firm. The firm’s new office will be home to 60 employees.

SEE ALSO: Bakery Empire Cake Opens Second NYC Location at 450 Avenue of the Americas

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Midtown averaged $77.89 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Grassi previously had its offices at 750 Third Avenue, where landlord SL Green Realty is converting the 34-story office building into residential use, the New York Business Journal reported.

“This move represents an exciting milestone in Grassi’s evolution,” Grassi CEO Louis Grassi said in a statement. “Our new office space is designed to accommodate our firm’s continued growth while fostering collaboration and innovation.”

360 Madison Avenue sits at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 45th Street, a few blocks northwest of Grand Central Terminal.

“The modern workspace and central location will allow us to serve our clients better while providing our team with an inspiring environment to continue delivering exceptional service,” Grassi said.

Savills’ Mitti Liebersohn, who brokered the deal for the tenant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear who represented the landlord.

Spokespeople for Stawski and CBRE (CBRE), which is marketing available space at 360 Madison Avenue, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants at the building include coworking firm Convene, which expanded to 68,000 square feet there last year, and Japanese law firm Mori Hamada & Matsumoto, which opened its first U.S. office at the property in June 2023.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.