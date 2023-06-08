Japanese Law Firm Signs 6K-SF Lease at 360 Madison Avenue for First NYC Office

Law firm Mori Hamada & Matsumoto has signed a lease for 5,700 square feet across the 24th floor of Stawski Partners’s 360 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The deal marks the first office for the Japan-based law firm outside of Asia, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease. Midtown’s asking rent averaged $76.95 per square foot in the first quarter of 2023, according to a C&W report.

“Mori Hamada & Matsumoto is opening a New York office and needed a premier space that would contribute to their continued success,” C&W’s Junji Miyake, who represented the tenant, said in a statement. “360 Madison’s central location made it the perfect fit for the law firm’s first New York City office.”

Derrick Ades, Jared London and Edward Goldman of CBRE represented the landlord in the transaction. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mori Hamada & Matsumoto will be situated near the top of the 25-story, 370,000-square-foot office tower located a block from Grand Central Terminal at 45th Street and Madison Avenue.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.