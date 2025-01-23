Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Event Production Firm Eventique Takes 8K SF at 234 West 39th Street

By January 23, 2025 12:59 pm
JD Cohen and Ariel Hardwood of Newmark, and 234 West 39th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Propertyshark

Event production company Eventique is moving its New York City headquarters to Midtown’s 234 West 39th Street.

Eventique, which curates events for corporate and global brands, has signed a five-year lease for 8,213 square feet at Alduwaliya Asset Management’s 10-story office building two blocks west of Bryant Park, according to landlord broker Newmark (NMRK).

Asking rent was $48 per square foot, according to Eventique.

“Our creative and event production agency has continuously scaled over the last seven-plus years, so this new office allows for continued growth while not feeling the pressure to move every year,” Eric Wielander, vice president of strategy and creative at Eventique, told Commercial Observer.

LSL AdvisorsRaphael Zar and Wayne Siegel brokered the deal for the tenant, while Newmark’s JD Cohen and Ariel Harwood represented the landlord.

Zar declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Alduwaliya could not be reached for comment.

The deal represents a relocation for Eventique, which previously had its headquarters at 333 West 52nd Street in Hell’s Kitchen, Wielander said.

Alduwaliya bought the building between Seventh and Eighth avenues — along with 142 West 36th Street — from Tod Waterman and USAA in 2019 for $140 million, The Real Deal reported at the time.

Eventique will join other tenants at the 81,763-square-foot office building such as optician Luxury Optical Holdings.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

