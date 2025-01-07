Bakery Empire Cake has opened its second New York City location, this time in Greenwich Village.

Empire Cake, which offers a variety of homemade sweet treats, has signed a lease for 6,700 square feet of ground-floor and basement space at the base of Manhattan Skyline Management’s The Villager, a luxury residential building at 450 Avenue of the Americas, according to the landlord.

The bakery’s new spot, which is already open, follows its first location in Chelsea at 112 Eighth Avenue, according to its website.

“Empire Cake’s sophisticated treats and inviting window displays are sure to delight our residents at The Villager as well as locals and regular visitors to the neighborhood,” Manhattan Skyline’s Joshua Roth, who represented the landlord in-house, said in a statement. “The bakery is a strong addition to this vibrant West Village corridor, and we are pleased to be a part of their continued success in the city.”

The lease was for 10 years, with asking rent at $20,000 per month, according to Meridian Retail Leasing’s Ben Biberaj, who represented the tenant along with Elliot Wygoda.

The Villager was built in 1902 for commercial use and was converted into 33 luxury residential units in 1981, according to the landlord.

Empire Cake will use its new space at the building between West 10th and West 11th streets to sell its assortment of cakes, cupcakes, cookies and pastries, which the bakery makes fresh daily with locally sourced ingredients, Manhattan Skyline said.

“Baking is our passion, and being able to share our creations with New York City is a dream come true,” Jim Genovese, co-owner of Empire Cake, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to introduce our Empire Cake brand to a new audience as our business continues to grow.”

Empire Cake will join tenants adjacent to its new storefront including Japanese grocery store Yamadaya, liquor store Village Vintner and pharmacy Ansonia Pharmacy, according to the landlord.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.