Dwight Mortgage Trust Closes $28M Refi for Tulsa Apartments

By January 7, 2025 3:11 pm
Brandon Baksh and Evan Fromen of Dwight Mortgage Trust, and Stonebrook Gated Community in Tulsa, Okla.
Brandon Baksh and Evan Fromen of Dwight Mortgage Trust, and Stonebrook Gated Community in Tulsa, Okla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Dwight Mortgage Trust

Commercial real estate owners Robby Fender, Kimberley Fender and Bryan Campo have nabbed $28.2 million of bridge debt to refinance a newly renovated multifamily asset in Tulsa, Okla.

Dwight Mortgage Trust, the real estate investment trust affiliate of Dwight Capital, provided the bridge loan on the sponsorship’s 296-unit Stonebrook Gated Community. The deal, which was originated by Dwight’s Brandon Baksh and Evan Fromen, refinanced existing debt on the property and also funded remaining renovations and required escrows.

SEE ALSO: Calta Lands $30M to Build Luxe Townhomes in South Florida

Fromen said in a statement that the “smooth transaction was closed thanks to collaboration between both parties and enables the borrowers to “move forward confidently with their vision for the property.”

Located at 4020 South 130th East Avenue, 12 miles southeast of Downtown Tulsa, the property consists of two 18-story apartment buildings with one- and two-bedroom units. Community amenities include a pool with grilling area, fitness center, dog park and playground. 

Officials for the sponsorship team did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Brandon Baksh, Bryan Campo, Evan Fromen, Kimberley Fender, Robby Fender, Dwight Capital, Dwight Mortgage Trust
