Dumbo Market Opening First Manhattan Supermarket at 1223 Second Avenue

Dumbo Market has flapped its ears across the East River to land at the site of a former CVS on the Upper East Side.

The well-known supermarket signed a 12,000-square-foot lease with Regency Centers’ retail condo at 1223 Second Avenue, the New York Post first reported. The store in the building at the corner of Second Avenue and East 64th Street will be Dumbo Market’s first Manhattan outpost and will add another location to the growing chain. The market has spots in Dumbo and Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, as well as the development in Hunters Point, Queens, known as the Jasper, signed in March 2024.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed but the average asking rent for the nearby retail corridor on Third Avenue between East 60th to East 72nd streets was $264 per square foot in the third quarter of 2024, according to a report from CBRE.

Hudson’s Jason Gerbsman negotiated on behalf of the tenant while JLL (JLL)’s Patrick Smith and Jesse Wolff handled the deal for Regency Centers. Gerbsman and JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dumbo Market was founded by Mohammed Mujalli and debuted at 66 Front Street in 2019 before signing the Boerum Hill deal at 205 Smith Street in 2022. It has been operating in coordination with the Mujalli family’s Urban Market, which has several locations across the five boroughs and New Jersey.

