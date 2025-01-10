C Town Opening 13K-SF Supermarket at the Bronx’s 425 Grand Concourse

C Town Supermarkets is opening a new location in the Bronx’s Mott Haven neighborhood.

C Town, which operates more than 100 supermarkets across the country, has signed a 15-year lease for 12,500 square feet at the base of Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing’s mixed-use building at 425 Grand Concourse, according to landlord broker Igloo.

Asking rent for the building’s retail space was $35 per square foot, the brokerage said.

“Mott Haven has seen incredible residential growth over recent years which has created high demand for neighborhood retail offerings,” Igloo’s Adam Joly, who represented the landlords along with Rachel Cohen, said in a statement. “As a grocery store with a wide selection of high-quality, affordable foods, we believe C Town will be a perfect fit for the neighborhood.”

STL Realty’s John Oliveri, who brokered the deal for the tenant, could not be reached for comment. Spokespeople for C Town and MBD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trinity and MBD’s 26-story building at the corner of Grand Concourse and East 144th Street has 277 units of affordable housing and is home to a community health center, cultural center, and the City University of New York Hostos Community College’s 30,000-square-foot campus, according to Igloo.

C Town will operate a full-service supermarket at 425 Grand Concourse and “provide a valuable amenity” for the residential community there, Igloo added.

“This new supermarket will provide much-needed affordable and healthy food to our residents and the surrounding Mott Haven community,” Thomas Brown, vice president of Trinity, said in a statement. “It will be a great complement to the affordable housing, health care and educational services already provided within the project.”

Apartments at the building — which features an outdoor recreation deck, a fitness room and bike storage — are reserved for low- and moderate-income households, according to Igloo.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.