Finance  ·  Refinance
California

Brookfield Provides $484M Refi for Bay Area Life Sciences Campus

By January 9, 2025 2:09 pm
reprints
Bill Powell of Brookfield and Genesis Marina life sciences campus in Brisbane, Calif.
Bill Powell of Brookfield and Genesis Marina life sciences campus in Brisbane, Calif. PHOTOS: Courtesy Brookfield

A joint venture between Phase 3 Real Estate Partners and Bain Capital Real Estate has sealed a $484 million loan to refinance a life sciences campus near San Francisco.

Brookfield (BN)’s real estate credit group provided the loan on the the developers’ Genesis Marina project consisting of a 561,000-square-foot life science facility in Brisbane, Calif., that overlooks San Francisco Bay, the lender announced Thursday. The development, completed in December 2023, is part of an 8.9-acre waterfront site on Marina Boulevard near Brisbane Marina on Sierra Point.

SEE ALSO: Blackstone Provides $185M Refi for KKR’s National Self-Storage Portfolio

“With attractive long-term fundamentals backed by strong institutional sponsorship, this property aligns with our investing approach,” Bill Powell, a managing partner of Brookfield’s CRE lending platform, said in a statement 

JLL (JLL) arranged the transaction with a capital markets team led by Tim Wright, Todd Sugimoto, Bruce Ganong and Daniel Pinkus.

Located nine miles south of Downtown San Francisco in San Mateo County, the three-building Genesis Marina life sciences campus has amenities that include a central terrace, conference center, electric vehicle charging stations and covered parking. 

Joe Marconi, partner at Bain Capital, said in a statement he was “impressed” by the “detailed understanding” Brookfield had when it came to  the multitenant aspect of the Genesis Marina project, and how the financing fit the needs of the development.

Phase 3 Real Estate Partners did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Bill Powell, Bruce Ganong, Daniel Pinkus, Joe Marconi, Tim Wright, Todd Sugimoto, Bain Capital Real Estate, Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, JLL, Phase 3 Real Estate Partners
Ben Brudney of KKR, Tom Traynor of CBRE, and one of the portfolio properties.
Finance
National

Blackstone Provides $185M Refi for KKR’s National Self-Storage Portfolio

By Cathy Cunningham
Tom Burns of Affinius Capital and a rendering of 1101 California logistics project in Redlands, Calif.
Finance  ·  Construction
California

Affinius Capital Lends $65M on Inland Empire Industrial Build

By Andrew Coen
Scott Rechler, CEO of RXR, and 1211 Avenue of the Americas.
Finance
New York City

RXR Takes 49% Stake in Ivanhoé Cambridge’s 1211 Avenue of the Americas

By Cathy Cunningham and Andrew Coen