Finance  ·  Construction
New York

BridgeCity Lends $83M on Hudson Valley Townhouse Condo Project

By January 23, 2025 1:52 pm
reprints
BridgeCity Capital CEO Louis Lebovits and a rendering of planned townhouse condo project at 63-77 Acres Road in Monroe, N.Y.
BridgeCity Capital CEO Louis Lebovits and a rendering of planned townhouse condo project at 63-77 Acres Road in Monroe, N.Y. PHOTO AND RENDERING: Courtesy BridgeCity Capital

Upscale Developers has sealed $83 million of construction financing to build condominium development in New York’s Hudson Valley, Commercial Observer can first report.

BridgeCity Capital provided the two-year loan on the developer’s planned second phase of a 256-unit townhouse condo project at 63-77 Acres Road in Monroe, N.Y. The first phase of the development, about 50 miles north of Manhattan in Orange County, consisted of 273 condos that sold out “exceptionally quickly,” according to BridgeCity. 

SEE ALSO: Longtime Player: Criterion Capital’s Chuck Rosenzweig Talks 37 Years in CRE Finance

“We are confident that Upscale Developers’ exceptional team will deliver another outstanding project, bringing elegant living to this thriving and insulated market,” Jacob Friedman, chief finance officer at BridgeCity, said in a statement. 

Horizontal development of the project is complete and vertical construction is now underway, according to BridgeCity. The new condos are slated to be delivered in late 2026.

Officials at Upscale Developers did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Jacob Friedman, BridgeCity Capital, Upscale Developers
Miki Naftali, chairman and CEO of Naftali Group, and a JEM Private Residences, Miami.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Naftali Group Lands $40M for Downtown Miami Resi Tower

By Julia Echikson
Larry Ellison, chief technology officer of Oracle, and a rendering of the Lancium Clean Campus in Abilene, Texas.
Finance  ·  Construction
Texas

JP Morgan Chase Supplies $2.3B for Texas Data Center Project Leased to Oracle

By Andrew Coen
Newmark's Jordan Roeschlaub and networking cables attached to a computer server.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Texas

Goldman Sachs Lends $130M on Data Center Purchases

By Andrew Coen