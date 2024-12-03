Apparel Maker TCW Trends Renews 15K SF at 8 West 38th Street

Fashion apparel manufacturer TCW Trends is renewing its office and showroom space at Midtown’s 8 West 38th Street.

TCW has renewed 15,138 square feet at the 12-story building owned by Jay Properties for another four years, according to landlord broker Lee & Associates NYC. The asking rent was $42 per square foot.

TCW is based in both New York City and Los Angeles and creates a range of products for brands including Levi’s, Reebook and Margaritaville, according to its website. The company first moved into 8 West 38th Street in 2019.

“The recent success at 8 West 38th Street is a testament to our team’s knowledge in the Midtown South and Grand Central submarkets and ability to create successful marketing campaigns that are custom to each of our listings,” Lee & Associates’ Todd Korren, who brokered the deal for both sides along with David Scher, said in a statement. “We’re excited to continue showcasing our expertise for Jay Properties.”

Spokespeople for TCW and Jay Properties could not be reached for comment.

Jay Properties, which is the investment arm of coworking firm Jay Suites and Jay Conference, acquired the 142,000-square-foot office building, formerly a department store, from the Felder family in August for $35 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Jay is in the process of redeveloping the third floor of the building as a “conference center” with rooms accommodating up to 128 people, Lee & Associates said.

And TCW isn’t the only tenant taking space at the building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas. Recruiting firm James Scott signed a new lease for 3,791 square feet, engineering consultant Exponent took 3,700 square feet and talent agency McDonald Selznick Associates signed on for 1,428 square feet, according to Lee & Associates.

