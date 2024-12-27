Finance  ·  Refinance
Starwood Lends $96M on Bronx Aldi-Anchored Mixed-Use Tower 

By December 27, 2024 11:08 am
Morris Betesh of Arrow Real Estate and The Arabella at 4720 3rd Avenue, The Bronx.
Morris Betesh of Arrow Real Estate and The Arabella at 4720 3rd Avenue, The Bronx. PHOTO AND RENDERING: Courtesy Arrow Real Estate

Sioni Group has secured a $96.1 million loan to refinance a newly completed mixed-use property in the Bronx, Commercial Observer has learned.

Starwood Property Trust supplied the bridge loan on The Arabella, a 165-unit multifamily property with 82,800 square feet of retail space anchored by German grocery chain Aldi, sources told CO. 

The property is at 4720 Third Avenue, a block south of Fordham University’s Rose Hill campus. Sioni acquired the development site in January 2022 and completed the nine-story project in spring 2024. The development received a tax abatement under the former 421a program since 60 of the apartments were designated as affordable housing.

Arrow Real Estate Advisors arranged the transaction with a team led by Morris Betesh, Morris Dabbah and Louis Halperin in conjunction with Meridian Capital Group’s David Hayum. Arrow confirmed the deal but declined to name the lender.

“Sponsorship did a fantastic job pre-leasing nearly the entire commercial component of this building but needed additional time to lease up the residential component,” Betesh said in a statement. “This bridge loan allowed the sponsor to pay off their maturing construction loan while simultaneously reducing their interest rate and recourse obligations.” 

The Arabella’s retail portion is 90 percent pre-leased with Aldi as the anchor tenant. Other notable tenants include fast-food chains Dunkin’, Pizza Hut, Maya’s Snack Bar and Atomic Wings.  

Residential amenities at The Arabella include a fitness center, outdoor terrace with lounge areas, package room, laundry room and part-time doorman.

Officials at Starwood and Sioni Group did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

