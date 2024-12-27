Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Savanna Buys Ground Lease for 430 West 15th Street From Invesco

By December 27, 2024 1:06 pm
reprints
Gary Phillips and Will Silverman of Eastdil and 430 West 15th Street.
Gary Phillips and Will Silverman of Eastdil and 430 West 15th Street. PHOTOS: Chris Sorensen; PropertyShark

Invesco has finally offloaded a Class A office property in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District — unsurprisingly, for a significant loss.

The investment manager has been shopping for a buyer for the ground lease on 430 West 15th Street since at least June 2023 with the expectation that it would not even come close to breaking even. Invesco ultimately found a buyer in Savanna Real Estate Fund.

SEE ALSO: Discount Retailer Dynasty Deals Takes 18K SF at Brooklyn’s 726 Flatbush Avenue

The 100,000-square-foot property that had been converted from a parking garage was sold for $85 million, a far cry from the $150 million Invesco paid the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA) for the property in 2018, Traded first noted.

The deal was an all-cash transaction, and the building attracted a lot of attention from potential buyers, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. 

Savanna and Invesco did not immediately respond to requests for comment while Gary Phillips, Will Silverman and Jeff Organisciak of Eastdil Secured, who negotiated the transaction, declined to comment.

TIAA acquired 430 West 15th Street in 2016 through a 99-year ground lease. The property is still rented out to concert promoter and venue operator Live Nation, but it’s unclear if it still reigns over all eight floors as it did when it took over the space from Palantir Technologies on a sublease.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

430 West 15th Street, Gary Phillips, Jeff Organisciak, Will Silverman, Eastdil Secured, Invesco, Live Nation, Savanna Real Estate Fund
Marc Sitt, managing director at KSR, and 726 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Discount Retailer Dynasty Deals Takes 18K SF at Brooklyn’s 726 Flatbush Avenue

By Isabelle Durso
Aerial view of a city lighted up with buildings.
Investments & Sales  ·  Leases
California

San Francisco Office? San Francisco Office.

By Patrick Sisson
Model Bella Hadid leaves L'Avenue in Paris.
Leases  ·  Retail
Florida

Paris’ Celeb Fave L’Avenue Bistro to Open at Bal Harbour Shops

By Julia Echikson