S3 Capital Supplies $59M Construction Loan for New Jersey Resi Tower

By December 31, 2024 11:56 am
Ben Nevid of Meridian Capital Group, Robert Schwartz of S3 Capital, and 7711 River Road in Edgewater, N.J.
Ben Nevid of Meridian Capital Group, Robert Schwartz of S3 Capital, and 7711 River Road in Edgewater, N.J. PHOTOS: Courtesy Meridian Capital Group; Courtesy S3 Capital

Arilex Realty has nabbed $59 million of construction financing to build a multifamily asset in northern New Jersey, Commercial Observer has learned.

S3 Capital provided the loan on Arilex Realty’s planned 12-story residential tower at 7711 River Road in Edgewater, N.J.

“7711 River Road represents a best-in-class development that combines modern design, first-rate amenities, and unmatched waterfront views – all while offering a compelling value proposition to renters,” Steven Jemal, managing director of origination at S3, said in a statement. 

Meridian Capital Group‘s Benjamin Nevid arranged the transaction. 

Nevid said in a statement that the deal  “underscores the collaborative effort required to deliver competitive terms in today’s evolving market.”

Located two miles from the George Washington Bridge at what had been a vacant lot, the 7711 River Road project is slated for completion in late 2026. The property’s amenities will include a fitness center and rooftop lounge.

Officials at Arilex Realty did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

