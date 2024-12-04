Rose Bowl to Undergo $80M Renovations Before and After 2028 Olympics

The freshening-up of Greater Los Angeles continues ahead of the 2028 Olympics with an overhaul of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The Rose Bowl Operating Company and the nonprofit Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation have secured approvals for an $80 million renovation of the 102-year-old venue across two phases. The stadium, home of the UCLA Bruins football team as well as the annual namesake Rose Bowl Game, will host soccer matches at upcoming Summer Olympics.

“Very few historic buildings represent the living spirit of American sport,” Peyton Hall, principal architect emeritus for consulting firm Historic Resources Group, said in a statement. “The Rose Bowl, a National Historic Landmark, is first among them. No other stadium has been known and visited by more Americans, and keeping this storied treasure strong and lively is an obligation for all of us.”

The first phase —which includes marquee sign and sound system upgrades, renovations to the east side safe-standing section, gas and water infrastructure improvements, cell service improvements and a new end zone field club for events — will wrap in 2026. The second phase, which includes “major improvements” to bowl seating and a new videoboard, will begin shortly after the 2028 Olympics are concluded.

Funds for the renovations come by way of private donations via the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, as well as from third-party partnerships.

“These investments will help ensure that we remain one of the most dynamic football, soccer, concert and festival venues in the world,” Jens Weiden, CEO of the Rose Bowl Operating Company, said in a statement.

While the Rose Bowl prepares itself ahead of the 2028 Games, the rest of Los Angeles is attempting to do the same — even as the prospect of hosting millions of visitors in the West Coast’s biggest city looks like a monumental challenge.

