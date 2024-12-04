Revel Leases 10K SF at JFK Airport for EV Charging Stations

The west cellphone lot of John F. Kennedy International Airport is getting charged up.

Electric vehicle rideshare company Revel has signed a 10,000-square-foot lease with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to provide 24 new fast-charging stations near JFK for for-hire and private electric vehicles. The lease marks the second deal of its kind between the Port Authority and Revel, following a similar arrangement at LaGuardia Airport.

Revel did not immediately disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent but said the deal was direct and involved no brokers.

“It’s impossible to electrify rideshare without an abundance of charging stations near the airports. In partnering with the Port Authority at JFK, Revel has now cemented plans for the largest public fast-charging stations at both of New York’s home turf airports,” Frank Reig, co-founder and CEO of Revel, said in a statement. “Revel’s JFK site will be one of the most used fast-charging stations in the country, and with the Port Authority’s support, we’re on track to open it in a matter of months.”

Located off 130th Place in Queens, the west cellphone lot is accessible from the Van Wyck Expressway or Belt Parkway, and the charging station is expected to open early in 2025. This installation boosts the number of fast-charging stations at JFK to 46, according to Revel.

“The electric chargers currently at JFK are very popular, which shows strong demand for charging equipment to accommodate even more electric vehicles at our facilities,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “This partnership with Revel is another major step in our commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while supporting the transportation ecosystem around us to reach the same goal.”

This deal follows a similar one in March in which Revel and the Port Authority will make 48 fast-charging ports available near LaGuardia Airport at 90-10 Ditmars Boulevard, where Revel leased about 26,520 square feet. The charging stations will be up and running in late 2025.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.