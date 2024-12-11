Law Firm Podhurst Orseck Leaves Miami for Coral Gables

Law firm Podhurst Orseck has left Downtown Miami, where it has been based since 1967, for the city’s swanky suburbs.

The firm, which specializes in personal injury cases, inked a 22,614-square-foot lease at 2525 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, a 12-story office building in Coral Gables owned by real estate giant Hines. The move marks a nearly 4,500-square-foot expansion for the firm, which leased 18,150 square feet 5.5 miles away at PCCP’s SunTrust International Center at 1 SE Third Avenue in Downtown Miami.

The lawyers’ lengthy commutes were a significant reason for the relocation, according to managing partner Steven Marks. Traffic jams have long plagued South Florida, but the problem has grown worse since the pandemic, when throngs of Northerners moved down.

Last month, the law firm moved into a temporary office on the fifth floor of 2525 Ponce de Leon Boulevard. It anticipates relocating to the permanent office on the seventh floor in the second quarter of 2025.

CBRE (CBRE) represented the tenant, while Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) represented the owner of the 257,168-square-foot Coral Gables building. A representative for Hines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Houston-based Hines completed the property, located one block south of Miracle Mile, in 2004. Other tenants include coworking operator Quest Workplaces and a slew of other boutique law firms.

In another recent, sizable Coral Gables deal, Swiss banking behemoth UBS last month signed a 33,180-square-foot lease at 4225 Ponce, a 84,000-square-foot office development, which remains under construction.

