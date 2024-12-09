Finance  ·  Investments & Sales
California

North Hollywood Garden-Style Apartments Trade for $44M

The sale was the only 120-plus-unit, rent-controlled sale in Los Angeles over the past years, according to Berkadia

By December 9, 2024 3:46 pm
Mitchell Resnick of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Adrienne Barr of Berkadia, and Marquee in North Hollywood, Calif.
Mitchell Resnick of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Adrienne Barr of Berkadia, and Marquee in North Hollywood, Calif.

A rent-controlled apartment property in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley has a new pair of owners — and a chunk of new acquisition debt to boot. 

A partnership between Beverly Hills-based Post Investment Group and Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners paid $44 million for the Marquee, a 236-unit, garden-style apartment complex at 12300 Sherman Way in North Hollywood. San Diego-based MG Properties sold the 4.5-acre property, records show. 

Berkadia’s Adrienne Barr and Nancy Badzey brokered the sale, which closed Nov. 26.

Berkadia’s Tim Leonhard and Jeremy Kanter, meanwhile, arranged a $32.9 million acquisition loan tied to the property. Fannie Mae (FNMA) provided the debt, according to property records. 

“The Marquee sale represents the only 120-plus-unit, rent-controlled apartment sale in the entire city of Los Angeles in the last year,” Barr said in a statement. “Working together with our mortgage banking partners, we were able to achieve something that no other broker has done in a tough market.”   

Representatives for Post Investment Group, Walker & Dunlop and MG Properties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

North Hollywood has seen a spike in investment activity in recent months, including GPI Companies’ $92.5 million September purchase of the Lofts at NoHo Commons, a 292-unit apartment building about four miles southeast of Marquee. Or there’s Prime Residential’s $62.1 million deal for the 156-unit AVA North Hollywood over the summer, which it bought at a $10 million discount from AvalonBay Communities.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

12300 Sherman Way, Adrienne Barr, Jeremy Kanter, Marquee, Nancy Badzey, Tim Leonhard, Berkadia, Fannie Mae, MG Properties, Post Investment Group, Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners
