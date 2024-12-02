Restaurant Milk & Honey to Open Coney Island Cafe at 1515 Surf Avenue

Restaurant Milk & Honey is opening its third location in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Milk & Honey, a halal coffee shop, has signed a 3,500-square-foot lease on the ground floor of LCOR’s newly completed residential development at 1515 Surf Avenue, according to the landlord.

The new cafe and restaurant is expected to open in late spring of 2025, LCOR said. Milk & Honey has two other Brooklyn locations at 1119 Newkirk Avenue in Ditmas Park and 9402 Third Avenue in Bay Ridge.

“We are thrilled to welcome Milk & Honey to 1515 Surf Avenue,” Anthony Tortora, vice president and principal at LCOR, said in a statement. “By combining neighborhood hospitality, thoughtful design and exceptional offerings, Milk & Honey has become a Brooklyn staple.”

The length of the lease and asking rent were not provided, but a report from Matthews Real Estate Investment Services found the average asking rent in Brooklyn’s mixed-use and retail sector was $617 per square foot during the first half of 2024.

Tri State Commercial Realty’s Avi Akiva, Moshe Akiva and Joy Vitale brokered the deal for the tenant, while Kinetic Real Estate Group’s Keat Chew and JLL (JLL)’s Ryan Condren and George Danut represented the landlord.

Chew and spokespeople for LCOR, Tri State and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Milk & Honey will use its new space on the corner of West 15th Street and Surf Avenue to “create a lively community hub where locals, residents and beachgoers alike can gather to enjoy the cafe’s unique atmosphere and culinary offerings,” LCOR said.

“We’re excited to contribute to the revitalization of Coney Island and are looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike to our new location at 1515 Surf Avenue,” Yasser Habib, owner of Milk & Honey, said in a statement. “Our new location will offer the same cozy atmosphere and comforting menu items that our customers in Bay Ridge and Ditmas Park have come to know and love.”

LCOR’s new development near the Coney Island waterfront wrapped construction in October and features 463 luxury apartments, the landlord said. One-bedroom apartments start around $3,200 per month, while two-bedrooms rent for around $5,000 per month, according to the building’s website.

The site also has over 35,000 square feet of amenities, including an outdoor pool, a private garden, a fitness center, indoor basketball and handball courts, and coworking spaces, according to LCOR.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.