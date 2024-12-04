Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

Helmsley Building Faces Foreclosure After Defaulting on $670M Loan

By December 4, 2024 11:51 am
reprints
A view of the Helmsley Building. The Building was completed in 1929 in the Art-Deco and Beaux-Arts style by the Warren and Wetmore firm.
A view of the Helmsley Building. The Building was completed in 1929 in the Art-Deco and Beaux-Arts style by the Warren and Wetmore firm. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

RXR’s Helmsley Building is heading to foreclosure after years of financial issues at the landmarked property at 230 Park Avenue.

After defaulting on its $670 million mortgage on the building last year, RXR also carries a $125 million mezzanine debt owned by lenders Morgan Stanley (MS) and Brookfield (BN), according to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported the news.

SEE ALSO: PNC Bank Provides $448M Refi on Brooklyn Resi Towers

The lenders filed foreclosure action in New York State Supreme Court on Tuesday, effectively halting RXR’s potential plans to save the 1.4 million-square-foot property by converting it into residential units.

While those lenders are now in a position to assume control of the building, “RXR continues to have constructive conversations with the lenders,” a spokesperson for RXR said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

Spokespeople for Morgan Stanley and Brookfield did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After buying the building near Grand Central Terminal in 2015 for $1.2 billion and pouring $100 million into renovations, the Helmsley ran into trouble last month when its value plummeted by 40 percent, as CO previously reported.

The Helmsley was valued at $770 million in November, a steep drop from the $1.3 billion value just three years prior, CO reported.

Built in 1929, the 34-story office tower was developed by the New York Central Railroad and was known as the New York Central building until 1977, when former owner Harry Helmsley named the building after himself. Helmsley died in 1997.

Foreclosure at the Helmsley is the latest distress for RXR, which is also facing foreclosure at 340 Madison Avenue by lender MassMutual after defaulting on a $315 million loan.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

230 Park Avenue, Foreclosure, Helmsley Building, Brookfield, Morgan Stanley, RXR
TF Cornerstone's Thomas Elghanayan and 595 Dean Street, Brooklyn.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

PNC Bank Provides $448M Refi on Brooklyn Resi Towers

By Andrew Coen
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

‘Extend and Pretend’ Fastest-Growing CRE Loan Workout Strategy

By Mike Haas
Tom Sherlock and Britt Taylor of Talonvest Capital, and a rendering of a planned storage facility at 420 South San Gabriel Boulevard.
Finance
California

Extra Space Storage Provides Self-Storage Developer $41M Bridge Loan

By Nick Trombola