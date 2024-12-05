Fontainebleau Development Seeking $1.2B to Refi Miami Beach Hotel

Jeff Soffer is looking to the bond market to secure $1.2 billion to refinance the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, a landmark oceanfront resort.

Soffer’s firm, Fontainebleau Development, plans to sell a $975 million commercial mortgage-backed security to refinance its debt, while also taking out CMBS and mezzanine loans that could be worth as much as $225 million, Bloomberg reported. Soffer is pitching in $105 million of his own money, upping the total proceeds raised to $1.3 billion.

The MiMo-style hotel at 4441 Collins Avenue remains one of the largest hotels in the Miami area, featuring 1,504 rooms. In 2008, the owner completed a $1 billion renovation.

The funds will refinance $1.18 billion of debt, which includes a CMBS and a mezzanine loan, while also paying back a $75 million construction loan from Goldman Sachs (GS) to add a 50,000-square-foot convention center to the property.

The deal would generate about $40 million in closing costs fees. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase are spearheading the effort. A representative for Fontainebleau Development did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposed financing comes just a month after Fontainebleau Development added $63 million to an existing $412 million loan for one of its other properties, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura.

Other major refinancing of South Florida hospitality properties this year have included a $1 billion loan for the Boca Raton Resort & Club and a $575 million loan for the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood.

