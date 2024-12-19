People working at their desks in an exterior night view of an office building.
Finance  ·  Investments & Sales
National

National Office Vacancy Hits 19%, Sales Decline by 39M SF: Report

By Brian Pascus
A collage of chain store signage in New York City.
Research & Analysis
New York City

NYC’s Largest Chains Struggling as Number of Stores Dips Again in 2024

By Isabelle Durso
Two men seated next to each other in front of floor-to-ceiling windows in an office.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
National

JLL’s Justin Bedecarre and Felipe Gomez-Kraus On What AI Tenants Want

By David M. Levitt