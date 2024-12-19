Cushman & Wakefield’s Northeast Multifamily Advisory Group is designed to streamline and enhance services for institutional multifamily clients. By bringing together talent and expertise from across the Northeast—from Boston to Philadelphia—the group delivers a strategic, fully integrated approach to managing the lifecycle of an asset or portfolio.

“This realignment fosters greater collaboration and agility within our teams,” said Blake Okland, President of Multifamily Capital Markets for Cushman & Wakefield. “Whether evaluating operations, preparing a property for a capital event, or scaling a portfolio, we’re positioned to deliver results that meet today’s dynamic market demands.”

An Integrated Advisory Approach

Led from Cushman & Wakefield’s New York City office, with Niko Nicolaou and Ryan Dowd serving as co-heads, the Northeast Multifamily Advisory Group integrates expertise across advisory services, capital markets, asset management, appraisal, project management and debt and equity solutions.

“Our model combines regional market intelligence with the full breadth of Cushman & Wakefield’s platform,” said Ryan Dowd, Managing Director and Co-Head of the Group. “Clients benefit from real-time coordination and strategies tailored to enhance portfolio performance—whether it is refinancing, recapitalizing or maximizing value.”

The group’s comprehensive scope covers a wide range of asset types, from luxury Class A high-rises to value-added repositioning opportunities and affordable housing investments. This adaptability enables the team to deliver solutions aligned with clients’ goals.

Real-Time Data: A Competitive Advantage

Cushman & Wakefield sets itself apart with its access to real-time, actionable data. With operational insights from its property management portfolio—encompassing 180,000 units nationwide and approximately 12,000 units in the Northeast—the firm delivers intelligence third-party sources cannot match.

“Third-party data is often outdated by the time it’s received,” said Dowd. “Our property management teams provide immediate, on-the-ground feedback, enabling clients to make informed, timely decisions.”

This proprietary intelligence is key to identifying trends, optimizing operations, and responding to evolving market conditions to maximize asset value throughout its lifecycle.

End-to-End Services Across the Asset Lifecycle

Cushman & Wakefield’s extensive property management platform gives the firm a competitive edge, offering institutional clients a seamless experience from acquisition to disposition.

“Our platform enables us to provide holistic support—from valuation advisory and debt placement to operational value maximization and final sale,” said Avery Solomon, Executive Managing Director of Investor Services. “We are proud to be the only commercial real estate firm offering this level of integration and expertise.”

Currently managing over 500 properties across the Northeast—94% of which are Class A assets—the firm’s capabilities help clients achieve their objectives efficiently.

Strategic Positioning in a Dynamic Market

Based in New York City, the epicenter of national transaction volume, the Northeast Multifamily Advisory Group is strategically positioned to support institutional clients.

“New York accounts for 20-25% of national portfolio transaction activity annually,” Okland noted. “Our location and expertise allow us to align capital flow strategies with market opportunities, delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

A Single Point of Contact for Maximum Efficiency

By eliminating silos and unifying expertise across geographies and service lines, the Northeast Multifamily Advisory Group creates unprecedented efficiencies for institutional clients.

“Clients often operate across multiple markets,” said Niko Nicolaou, Co-Head of the Group. “Our integrated model ensures a cohesive experience, with all resources aligned to deliver optimal results.”

A Commitment to Innovation and Client Success

Backed by Cushman & Wakefield’s global network of 53,000 professionals across 60 countries and enhanced by the 2020 acquisition of Pinnacle Property Management Services, the Northeast Multifamily Advisory Group offers institutional clients an unmatched partnership for growth and value creation.