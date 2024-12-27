Bridge Logistics Properties has purchased an industrial building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, for $30 million, according to city records made public Friday.

Bridge, through the entity Blusv II NY 333 N Henry Street, bought the one-story warehouse at 333 North Henry Street from fashion retailer Jovani, which used the entity 333 North Henry, records show.

Real estate attorney Jeffrey Homapour signed for the seller, records show, while it was unclear who signed for the buyer.

Kalmon Dolgin Affiliates’ Jeffrey Unger and Bob Klein brokered the deal. Spokespeople for Kalmon Dolgin, Bridge and Jovani did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jovani, which sells dresses for special occasions, bought the 62,000-square-foot building between Meserole and Greenpoint avenues for $10.6 million in 2014, according to city records. Wholesaler ZhongXing Produce is currently a tenant at the property.

It’s unclear what Bridge’s plans are for the Greenpoint warehouse, but the firm seems to be active in industrial properties on Long Island.

In 2022, Bridge purchased a 50,000-square-foot industrial site at 5 Park Drive in Melville for $14.5 million, as well as an 83,000-square-foot property at 355 Crooked Hill Road in Brentwood for $18.15 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

