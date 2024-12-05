Law firm Braverman Greenspun is keeping its office at Midtown’s 110 East 42nd Street for another 14 years.

Braverman Greenspun, whose lawyers specialize in co-ops, condos and other areas of real estate, has extended its 14,000-square-foot lease at Meadow Partners’ building until 2038, according to the law firm.

The asking rent was not provided, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $80.50 per square foot during the third quarter of 2024.

“This office has been the home of Braverman Greenspun for close to a decade,” Robert Braverman, managing partner at the firm, said in a statement. “We are very excited to have been able to reach a mutually beneficial deal with Meadow Partners, which will keep the firm at 110 East 42nd Street for the foreseeable future, with updated space that will accommodate the firm’s continued strategic growth.”

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Matthias Li and Eric Hazen brokered the deal for the tenant, while Newmark (NMRK)’s Jonathan Franzel and Brittany Silver represented the landlord.

Spokespeople for C&W, Newmark and Meadow did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Braverman Greenspun’s extension includes a “refresh of the space and the creation of additional offices within the existing footprint,” according to the firm.

Meadow bought the building across from Grand Central Terminal in December 2021 from SL Green Realty for $117 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

The 18-story property between Lexington and Park avenues is also home to tutoring service The Princeton Review, physical therapy service Beyond Basics Physical Therapy and event venue Cipriani.

