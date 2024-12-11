Finance  ·  Refinance
South Carolina

Bawag Group Supplies $400M Refi for Coastal Marinas

By December 11, 2024 9:00 am
reprints
Austin Schell, CEO of Port 32 Marinas, and the Lighthouse Point Marina, Lighthouse Point, Fla.
Austin Schell, CEO of Port 32 Marinas, and the Lighthouse Point Marina, Lighthouse Point, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Port 32 Marinas

Developer Port 32 Marinas has nabbed a $400 million credit facility to refinance its existing portfolio of Atlantic Coast marina assets and also fund more acquisitions, Commercial Observer can first report. 

Austrian bank Bawag Group provided the financing package to the Charleston, S.C., sponsorship, which is backed by Fireside Investments, D1 Capital and McKenna Capital 

SEE ALSO: The 10 Biggest U.S. Commercial Real Estate Loans of 2024

Newmark (NMRK) arranged the transaction with a team led by Jordan Roeschlaub, Jonathan Firestone and Chris Kramer.

“This funding underscores the robust and sustained demand for premier coastal marinas throughout the Eastern U.S.,” Roeschlaub said in a statement. “The transaction reflects a forward-looking strategy that leverages the unique appeal of coastal marinas as essential infrastructure for both recreation and commerce, and is a testament to both the strength of the asset class and its long-term growth potential.”

Port 32 owns 11 marina properties in the Southeast U.S. between Florida and North Carolina. In March 2023 it acquired Lighthouse Point Marina at 2831 Marina Circle, Lighthouse Point, Fla., near Fort Lauderdale for an undisclosed price. 

Officials at Bawag Group did not immediately return a request for comment. Port 32 Marinas declined to comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Chris Kramer, Jonathan Firestone, Jordan Roeschlaub, Bawag Group, D1 Capital, Fireside Investments, McKenna Capital, Newmark, Port 32 Marinas
An image of a calculator with the words "Top 10 financings of 2024" in front of it.
Finance  ·  Features
National

The 10 Biggest U.S. Commercial Real Estate Loans of 2024

By Andrew Coen
A collage of President-elect Donald Trump, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, and a New York Community Bank branch.
Finance  ·  Features
National

Commercial Real Estate in 2024 Was All About a Tough Turnaround

By Brian Pascus
Ivy and Green, a newly completed 389-unit luxury apartment complex in Hackensack, New Jersey.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New Jersey

Northwestern Mutual Provides $115M Refi for Luxury Multifamily in Hackensack

By Brian Pascus