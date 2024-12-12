Barings Hires Joel Pecoy as Head of U.S. Debt Asset Management

Barings has a new debt specialist to oversee its $25 billion investment portfolio.

The asset management giant announced Thursday that it has hired Joel Pecoy to head up its U.S. real estate debt asset management division. Pecoy will serve as managing director of the $25 billion CRE debt investment portfolio, which is composed of 380 assets across the U.S.

“I’m excited to join a deep bench of senior leaders and a platform that I have long admired, with a strong growth trajectory, broad direct origination capabilities, and deep credit expertise,” said Pecoy in a statement.

Pecoy comes over from Ares Management, where spent the last five years as head of real estate debt asset management. At Barings, Pecoy steps into the firm’s U.S. real estate debt investment committee, where his new team will consist of 12 asset managers and servicers. His team will report to Nasir Alamgir, head of U.S. and European real estate debt at Barings.

Alamgir said in a statement that Pecoy’s “proven track record of managing loans through multiple economic cycles” will help Barings navigate an evolving CRE landscape for its investors.

“His leadership skill set and team-based approach to investing will further enhance our capabilities as we continue to grow our platform over the long term,” he added.

Pecoy has over 25 years of real estate investing experience. Before joining Ares in 2018, he served as head of debt asset management at UC Funds and as finance and acquisitions manager at Colony Hills Capital.

