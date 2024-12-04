Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

American Theater Wing Relocating to Bryant Park Location

By December 4, 2024 2:33 pm
Lauren Davis and Noah Trapolino of Denham Wolf Real Estate, and 58 West 40th Street.
Lauren Davis and Noah Trapolino of Denham Wolf Real Estate, and 58 West 40th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Denham Wolf; PropertyShark

The American Theater Wing is gliding its way to new office space in Midtown.

The theatrical education organization is moving to 6,736 square feet at Allied Partners58 West 40th Street overlooking Bryant Park in a relocation from its current offices four blocks away at 230 West 41st Street, according to the tenant broker, Denham Wolf Real Estate Services.

SEE ALSO: Men’s Clothier Rodd & Gunn Signs 3K-SF Lease for Third NYC Location

Denham Wolf did not immediately disclose the asking rent, but the lease term is 10 years and the average asking rent for Midtown in November was $79.06 per square foot, according to Colliers.

The American Theater Wing was up against a lease expiration at its current spot and had outgrown the space, according to Denham Wolf.

Lauren Davis and Noah Trapolino of Denham Wolf negotiated on behalf of the tenant while Laura Belt Ponomarev and Amanda Alsheimer handled the deal for the landlord in-house.

Ponomarev did not immediately respond to a request for comment while Alsheimer could not be reached.

The American Theater Wing has hosted major events such as the Tony Awards while providing grants, mentorship programs, training and networking events.

Other tenants in the building include marketing research firm Dynata, Bright Home Theater and Audio Video NYC and celebrity news magazine J-14.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

