130 Fifth Avenue Reaches Full Occupancy as Airbnb Inks 13K-SF Lease

Airbnb might not be in love with some New York City politicians, but the short-term rental company isn’t packing its bags anytime soon.

Airbnb signed a 13,300-square-foot lease for offices on the third floor of the Olnick Organization’s 130 Fifth Avenue in September, Commercial Observer has learned.

Landlord broker Newmark (NMRK) did not provide the length of the lease. However, asking rent for the building, located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 18th Street and also known as NoMad Tower, ranges between $70 and $82 per square foot, according to a source familiar with the building.

It’s unclear if it’s a new office or relocation for Airbnb, which lists its NYC offices at 222 Broadway.

Additionally, cosmetics company Fresh, a division of designer goods retailer LVMH, renewed its lease at 130 Fifth Avenue in September and will continue to occupy 26,600 square feet in the building, according to Newmark. The length of the lease was not disclosed.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Robert Hill represented Fresh in the lease renewal. Sacha Zarba, Lauren Crowley, Conor Krup and Ariel Ball, also of CBRE, brokered the deal for Airbnb. CBRE did not respond to requests for comment.

Thanks to these and other leases — including natural skin-care company Farmacy Beauty and data company VidMob — 130 Fifth Avenue is now 100 percent leased, according to Newmark. Overall, Newmark helped secure 120,000 square feet of leasing in the building.

“We are witnessing a resurgence of demand for quality office space in Midtown South,” Newmark’s Eric Cagner, who represented Olnick in the deals with colleague David Falk, said in a statement shared with CO. “130 Fifth’s strategic location, paired with an excellent built environment, ultimately attracted an impressive diversity of tenants to the building.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.