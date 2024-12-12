Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Affinius Capital Supplies $79M Construction Loan for Upper East Side Apartments

By December 12, 2024 11:19 am
reprints
David Greenburg, managing director at Affinius Capital, and a rendering of a multifamily development at 288 East 88th Street.
David Greenburg, managing director at Affinius Capital, and a rendering of a multifamily development at 288 East 88th Street. PHOTO: Courtesy Affinius Capital; RENDERING: Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners

Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners has nabbed $79 million of construction financing to build a multifamily development on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the loan for the developer’s planned 45-unit apartment project at 288 East 88th Street, slated for completion in late 2026.

SEE ALSO: Report: Public REITs Up 14% Year-Over-Year, Balance Sheets Strong

“In a market where luxury, purpose-built, 100 percent free-market properties are rare, this Upper East Side development is poised to fill a critical void,” David Greenburg, managing director at Affinius Capital, said in a statement. “The project’s carefully curated amenity offerings and premium finishes position it to capture sophisticated renters seeking an elevated living experience in this coveted neighborhood.”

Walker & Dunlop arranged the transaction with a New York capital markets team led by Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Mo Beler and Sean Bastian.

Located at the intersection of 88th Street and Second Avenue, the 26-story building will have amenities that include a fitness center, a multipurpose sport court, a children’s playroom, a media/gaming room, coworking space and a roof terrace.

Officials at Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Walker & Dunlop did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

Aaron Appel, Adam Schwartz, David Greenburg, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Mo Beler, Sean Bastian, Affinius Capital, Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners, Walker & Dunlop
John Worth, executive vice president of research & investor outreach at Nareit
Finance  ·  Analysis
National

Report: Public REITs Up 14% Year-Over-Year, Balance Sheets Strong

By Brian Pascus
Roy Stillman, president of Stillman Development, and a rendering for the planned Athletic Club condo project in Long Beach, N.J.
Finance  ·  Construction
New Jersey

Madison Realty Capital, Unity Capital Lend $214M for Jersey Shore Condos

By Andrew Coen
Michael Berman, JLL managing director, and One Soho Square.
Finance  ·  Leases
New York City

Media Firm Evergreen Trading Secures 20K SF at One SoHo Square

By Amanda Schiavo