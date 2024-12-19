Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Affinius Capital Supplies $132M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Resi Tower 

By December 19, 2024 9:00 am
reprints
Perry Katz, vice president at Affinius Capital, and a rendering for a planned residential tower at 358 Livingston Street, Brooklyn.
Perry Katz, vice president at Affinius Capital, and a rendering for a planned residential tower at 358 Livingston Street, Brooklyn. PHOTO AND RENDERING: Courtesy Affinius Capital

Goose Property Management has nabbed $132 million of construction financing to build a luxury multifamily development in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the loan on the developer’s planned 24-story residential tower at 358 Livingston Street, in a deal arranged by Galaxy Capital’s Henry Bodek. The 297-unit project is slated for completion in late 2027. Goose Property acquired the development site for $25 million in 2022, CO first reported at the time. 

SEE ALSO: Berkadia Provides $71M in Acquisition Financing on $342M Harlem NYCHA Deal

Perry Katz, vice president at Affinius Capital, said in a statement that the transaction with Goose Property “underscores our sustained commitment to providing construction financing in dynamic submarkets like Brooklyn.”

Katz added that the property’s amenity package would meet “the demands of an increasingly discerning renter demographic” in the Downtown Brooklyn market. 

Located less than half a mile northwest of Barclays Center, the Livingston Street tower will feature studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a fitness center, a boxing studio, a sauna, a children’s playroom, a media lounge, coworking spaces and conference rooms 

Officials at Goose Property and Galaxy Capital did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Henry Bodek, Perry Katz, Affinius Capital, Galaxy Capital, Goose Property Management
Rendering for the renovated Frederick Samuel Apartments, a 664-unit affordable housing complex in Harlem.
Development  ·  Finance
New York City

Berkadia Provides $71M in Acquisition Financing on $342M Harlem NYCHA Deal

By Brian Pascus
People working at their desks in an exterior night view of an office building.
Finance  ·  Investments & Sales
National

National Office Vacancy Hits 19%, Sales Decline by 39M SF: Report

By Brian Pascus
Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell.
Finance  ·  Policy
National

Fed’s Third Straight Rate Cut Has CRE Anticipating More Activity in 2025

By Andrew Coen