Goose Property Management has nabbed $132 million of construction financing to build a luxury multifamily development in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the loan on the developer’s planned 24-story residential tower at 358 Livingston Street, in a deal arranged by Galaxy Capital’s Henry Bodek. The 297-unit project is slated for completion in late 2027. Goose Property acquired the development site for $25 million in 2022, CO first reported at the time.

Perry Katz, vice president at Affinius Capital, said in a statement that the transaction with Goose Property “underscores our sustained commitment to providing construction financing in dynamic submarkets like Brooklyn.”

Katz added that the property’s amenity package would meet “the demands of an increasingly discerning renter demographic” in the Downtown Brooklyn market.

Located less than half a mile northwest of Barclays Center, the Livingston Street tower will feature studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a fitness center, a boxing studio, a sauna, a children’s playroom, a media lounge, coworking spaces and conference rooms

Officials at Goose Property and Galaxy Capital did not immediately return requests for comment.

