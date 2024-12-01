Conversion  ·  Development
National

Investors Launch $1B Fund to Flip Empty U.S. Offices Into Apartments

By December 3, 2024 12:32 pm
reprints
TF Cornerstone CEO Thomas Elghanayan, Dune Real Estate Partners CEO Dan Neidich, and an office building in Los Angeles.
TF Cornerstone CEO Thomas Elghanayan, Dune Real Estate Partners CEO Dan Neidich, and an office building in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Courtesy TF Cornerstone; Sansho Scott/BFA.com; Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

With empty offices weighing on cities across the country, a pair of New York real estate firms are betting big on office-to-residential conversions, creating a nine-figure fund to cultivate conversion projects nationwide.

Investment group Dune Real Estate Partners and developer TF Cornerstone have formed Alta Residential, a $1 billion venture to identify and support office-to-residential projects in U.S. markets that provide much-needed housing in “high barriers to entry with desirable, transit-oriented neighborhoods,” the partnership said on Tuesday. Initial targets for the fund include cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles. 

SEE ALSO: 421a Extension Sees Bulk of Residents Coming to Brooklyn

“Given the need for owners of underperforming office assets to reevaluate the highest and best use of their properties, combined with ever-increasing need for new housing, we are confident that we’ll be able to scale Alta very quickly,” Thomas Elghanayan, CEO of TF Cornerstone, said in a statement.

TF Cornerstone has extensive experience with office-to-resi conversions, having completed 15 projects with a combined 5 million square feet. Some of those developments include a property in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District that was converted to 318 residential units, as well as the conversion of the FBI’s former New York headquarters to a 313-unit building re-dubbed The Fairfax

Despite a growing slate of conversion projects in major office hubs like New York, D.C. and L.A. since the pandemic hit, especially as office vacancy remains stubbornly high in the latter two, identifying which buildings are right for conversion is easier said than done. An August report by CommercialEdge found that less than 15 percent of the U.S.’s office stock are ideal candidates for conversion due to their features, locations, and environmental factors. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

CommercialEdge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), The Fairfax, Thomas Elghanayan, Alta Residential, Dune Real Estate Partners, TF Cornerstone
Jaime Lee, CEO of Jamison, and a rendering of 3325 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, Calif.
Conversion  ·  Development
California

Old Office In L.A.’s Koreatown Being Converted Into Apartments

By Nick Trombola
Premium
Nathan Berman, founder and CEO of MetroLoft, and the former Pfizer World Headquarters at 229-235 East 42nd Street.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Metro Loft and David Werner Secure Full Control of Former Pfizer HQ

By Amanda Schiavo
Premium
Matthew Pestronk, co-founder and president, and Michael Pestronk, co-founder and CEO, of Post Brothers, and a rendering of 2100 M Street NW.
Conversion  ·  Development
Washington DC

Post Brothers Secures Approval for D.C. Office-to-Resi Project

By Nick Trombola
Premium