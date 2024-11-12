Verizon Renews Lease for 172K-SF Data Center at 60 Hudson Street

Verizon is keeping its 172,119-square-foot data center in Tribeca.

The wireless internet giant renewed its existing lease at U.K.-based Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s 24-story Hudson Interxchange data center building at 60 Hudson Street, according to brokerage Newmark (NMRK)’s third-quarter Manhattan office report.

The length of the renewal and asking rent were unclear, but Newmark’s report found office rents in Downtown Manhattan averaged $57.29 per square foot during the third quarter of 2024.

It’s unclear which specific brokers were involved in the deal. Spokespeople for Newmark, Verizon and Cordiant Digital did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The New York Business Journal first reported the news.

Verizon’s renewal was Newmark’s largest deal during the third quarter, followed by ticket resale company StubHub’s 103,188-square-foot lease at 4 World Trade Center and the New York City Department for the Aging’s 80,000-square-foot deal at 14 Wall Street, according to the quarterly report.

Hudson Interxchange, formerly the headquarters of financial services firm Western Union, is one of the largest “single-footprint data centers in New York City,” according to its website.

The building between Thomas and Worth streets is home to tenants such as telecom service providers Digital Realty and DataBank.

This comes after Cordiant announced in August that it would expand its capacity at 60 Hudson Street and complete construction on two new data halls for the building, according to a release.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone for Hudson Interxchange, and provides us with the ability to support high-density racks to meet the AI and machine learning needs of emerging applications and providers in the digital infrastructure sector,” Hudson Interxchange CEO Atul Roy said in a statement at the time.

