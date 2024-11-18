Coworking company The Malin has signed a lease for 32,700 square feet across two floors at 895 Broadway in the Flatiron District, the company announced.

Asking rent, the length of the lease, and broker details were not provided for the deal in the property, also known as the Equinox Building.

This will be The Malin’s fifth New York City coworking location, and the site is set to open in spring of 2025, according to a statement from the company. What will be known as The Malin Flatiron will include a 2,700-square-foot mezzanine, 20 private offices, 36 dedicated desks, five meeting rooms, 23 phone booths, a library and two kitchens.

The Malin Flatiron comes on the heels of the organization’s latest location, The Malin NoMad, which opened Nov. 1 at 387 Park Avenue South near Madison Square Park. The coworking company also has coworking sites in SoHo, the West Village and Williamsburg, Brooklyn, as well as in Texas, Tennessee and Georgia.

“At The Malin, we continue to seek out the most exciting venues for our network, and the newest location in the Equinox Building will provide our members a lifestyle experience unparalleled in Manhattan,” company founder and CEO Ciarán McGuigan said in a statement. “Our mission is to create environments where it is easy to work hard via exquisitely designed interiors and incredibly high-touch member services — qualities we happen to share with Equinox. We’re thrilled about this new location and look forward to future collaboration.”

Equinox leases space across the building’s bottom three floors, which also includes 897 Broadway and 899 Broadway, according to The Real Deal, which first reported the lease deal. The five-story building at 895 Broadway was built in 1915 and renovated in 2002, according to LoopNet.

“Nov. 1 marked The Malin’s third year in business,” the company noted in a LinkedIn post. “In that time, we’ve quadrupled our flagship location in SoHo, expanded into three major U.S. markets, and secured agreements with legacy developers.”

