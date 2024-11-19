Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Rubenstein Law Firm Doubles Brooklyn Footprint With 5K-SF Lease

By November 19, 2024 5:20 pm
reprints
Paul Amrich of CBRE; 1 Willoughby Square in Downtown Brooklyn
Paul Amrich of CBRE; 1 Willoughby Square in Downtown Brooklyn Photos: Emily Assiran/For Commercial Observer; Courtesy JEMB

Miami-based personal injury law firm Rubenstein Law inked a deal to take over 5,000 square feet of the 12th floor of 1 Willoughby Square at 235 Duffield Street, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.  

The law firm, which represents injured clients across the U.S., will be relocating from 300 Cadman Plaza West in Brooklyn Heights as soon as the new space is ready, doubling its Brooklyn footprint in the process, a spokesperson for building owner JEMB Realty told CO. 

SEE ALSO: Nixon Peabody Renews D.C. Office With Brookfield

The length of the lease was not disclosed, with JEMB noting only that it is a “long-term” lease. Asking rents on the 12th floor are in the mid-to high $60s per square foot, the spokesperson said. 

“As part of Rubenstein Law’s Northeast expansion, [1 Willoughby Square] emerged as the perfect choice for its exceptional quality and prime location,” Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Scott Quick, who represented Rubenstein along with colleagues Jenna Catalon and Matthew Cheezem, said in a statement. “The space supports their team’s growth while ensuring they can continue to deliver outstanding service to their clients.”

JEMB was represented by the CBRE (CBRE)’s Paul Amrich, Neil King, Zachary Price, Alexander D’Amario and James Ackerson. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

Streaming service Philo recently took space at 1 Willoughby Square, signing a five-year, 8,100 square-foot lease on the 34-story building’s 18th floor in September, CO previously reported

FXCollaborative, which occupies 40,000 square feet of the property, is the architect behind the 500,000-square-foot tower, which includes luxury amenities such as a tenant lounge and a communal outdoor space that offers panoramic views of the New York City skyline.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

1 Willoughby Square, 235 Duffield Street, 300 Cadman Plaza West, Alexander D’Amario, James Ackerson, Jenna Catalon, Matthew Cheezem, Neil King, Paul Amrich, Zachary Price, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Rubenstein Law
