Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Popular Takeout Pasta Restaurant to Open at Chelsea’s 177 Eighth Avenue

By November 12, 2024 12:41 pm
reprints
James Famularo of Meridian; 177 8th Ave, NYC, NY
James Famularo of Meridian; 177 8th Ave, NYC, NY Photos: Meridian; Propertyshark

Pasta de Pasta, known for its takeout pasta and fast-casual approach to Italian dining, will open another location in Chelsea.

The restaurant has signed a 15-year lease for 1,500 square feet of retail space at Eytan Chissick’s 177 Eighth Avenue, according to landlord broker Meridian Capital Group. Asking rent was $160 per square foot.

Meridian’s James Famularo and Bobby Ortense represented the landlord, while Tower Brokerage’s Haz Aliessa brokered the deal for the tenant.

Aliessa and a spokesperson for Meridian did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

It’s unclear when the new eatery will open. Pasta de Pasta will replace previous tenant Starbucks at the space on the corner of West 19th Street and Eighth Avenue.

The deal represents Pasta de Pasta’s second location in New York City after the immense success of its first spot at 192 First Avenue in the East Village, which has drawn long lines thanks to apps like TikTok.

And it’s affordable, too — most dishes at Pasta de Pasta ring in at about $10.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

177 Eighth Avenue, Eytan Chissick, Meridian Capital Group, Pasta de Pasta
