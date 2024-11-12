Pasta de Pasta, known for its takeout pasta and fast-casual approach to Italian dining, will open another location in Chelsea.

The restaurant has signed a 15-year lease for 1,500 square feet of retail space at Eytan Chissick’s 177 Eighth Avenue, according to landlord broker Meridian Capital Group. Asking rent was $160 per square foot.

Meridian’s James Famularo and Bobby Ortense represented the landlord, while Tower Brokerage’s Haz Aliessa brokered the deal for the tenant.

Aliessa and a spokesperson for Meridian did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

It’s unclear when the new eatery will open. Pasta de Pasta will replace previous tenant Starbucks at the space on the corner of West 19th Street and Eighth Avenue.

The deal represents Pasta de Pasta’s second location in New York City after the immense success of its first spot at 192 First Avenue in the East Village, which has drawn long lines thanks to apps like TikTok.

And it’s affordable, too — most dishes at Pasta de Pasta ring in at about $10.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.