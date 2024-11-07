Noor Staffing Inks 15K-SF Lease at ‘Club Row’ Building

Noor Staffing, a staffing, recruiting and temp agency, is taking over the 16th floor of 28 West 44th Street in Midtown Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company signed a five-year, 15,209-square-foot lease with landlord APF Properties, a source close to the deal said. Asking rent for the space is in the “low” $50s per square foot, according to the source. Noor Staffing is relocating from 622 Third Avenue.

The building north of Bryant Park is on what is known as “Club Row,” a segment of 44th Street between Sixth and Park avenues that is home to private social clubs such as the New York Yacht Club, the Harvard Club and the Cornell Club. Tenants at 28 West 44th Street include employment agency Nomad Health, financial services provider Long Run Partners, and asset management firm BraddockMatthewsBarrett.

“Noor Staffing had toured the market extensively and recognized the value of the built-in existing, above-standard installation in place on the 16th floor,” said John Ryan III, a principal with Avison Young, who represented the landlord in the deal along with colleague Josh Goldman. “At the negotiating table, we worked closely with our client, AFP Properties, and the representatives for Noor Staffing to structure a transaction that captured the value of the space and offered the tenant the ability to customize the installation to meet their specific requirements.”

Noor Staffing was represented by Newmark brokers Josh Berg and Scott Gutnick. Newmark could not be reached for comment.