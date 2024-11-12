No Standing NYC, a vintage and secondhand apparel retailer, has signed a long-term lease with Manhattan Skyline Management to move its store to 65-69 West Houston Street in the SoHo-Greenwich Village borderlands, Commercial Observer has learned.

No Standing NYC will occupy 1,320 square feet of retail space on the SoHo side of West Houston Street. The boutique was previously in a pop-up site at 74 Grand Street, and is currently open by appointment only in a showroom at 131 Varick Street. The store is expected to move to its new Houston Street location by the end of November.

“We are pleased to welcome No Standing NYC to its new SoHo location,” Joshua Roth, senior vice president of retail at Manhattan Skyline Management, said in a statement announcing the lease. “[The founders] are quintessential New Yorkers whose passion for luxury fashion and commitment to authenticity has established No Standing NYC as an important part of the fabric of the neighborhood.”

Roth handled the deal in-house for Manhattan Skyline Management. The real estate firm declined to share the length of the lease, saying only that it is a “long-term” deal, and also declined to provide the rent. No Standing NYC represented itself in the lease negotiations.

Neighboring tenants of 65-69 West Houston Street include Japanese restaurant Shiki Omakase, American restaurant The Corner Store, and sweet treat provider Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream.

No Standing NYC was founded in 2019 by friends Sari Cattan and Helena Dweck. The duo started by curating and selling their favorite pieces from their grandmothers’ closets.

“We are thrilled to relocate our concept, which brings sustainably sourced and affordable fashion to closets everywhere, to Manhattan Skyline’s West Houston Street location,” Dweck said in the statement. “We look forward to welcoming new and returning customers who are in search of unique items that will stand the test of time while also remaining true to our SoHo roots. After years of popping up, we are finally home.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com