Newmark (NMRK) has hired Clint Frease, formerly of Eastdil Secured, to further scale its capital markets platform, Commercial Observer has learned.

Frease, who began at Newmark on Oct. 31, will spearhead capital markets in Texas and the Central U.S. as well as advise on data center financings nationally, according to the brokerage. He previously was managing director in Eastdil Secured’s Dallas and Washington, D.C., offices.

Based out of Newmark’s Dallas office, Frease will work under Jordan Roeschlaub and Jonathan Firestone, co-presidents of the brokerage’s global debt and structured finance team. He will also collaborate with Brent Mayo, head of Newmark’s data center and digital infrastructure capital markets practice.

“The addition of an industry leader like Frease enhances our ability to meet the evolving demands and opportunity set in the market,” Roeschlaub said in a statement. “While we of course prioritize hiring the best athletes, we also focus on cultural compatibility and alignment. Frease was the top draft pick on all fronts.”

Newmark’s sports analogy for assembling all star talent is fitting for Frease, who was a standout college wrestler at Brown and qualified twice for the National Collegiate Athletics Association championships.

Prior to spending 13 years at Eastdil, Frease originated commercial mortgage-backed securities loans at Wells Fargo (WFC) for seven years. He was also a member of the bank’s special situations group, focused on distressed assets in its commercial real estate portfolio.

“I am excited to join Newmark and work with Jordan, Jonathan and the wider team to build on the success and momentum of the global debt platform,” Frease said in a statement. “The opportunity to join some of the industry’s most respected professionals, some of whom I have worked with previously, creates enhanced opportunities for our clients.”

Newmark said the hire is also designed to boost its debt capital markets presence in Texas following its expansion of industrial, office and retail capital markets practices in the Lone Star State. Frease will work alongside Chris McColpin and Andrew Porteous, senior managing directors, and Josh Francis, director, on Texas originations.

“The opportunity to hire industry experts with such impressive track records is a testament to our growth trajectory and the talent we’ve amassed in our capital markets business,” Chad Lavender, president of capital markets for North America at Newmark, said in a statement.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com