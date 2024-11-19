They must know something.

Investigations firm Nardello & Co. has moved its global headquarters to stawski partners’ 1212 Avenue of the Americas.

Nardello, which specializes in corruption-related investigations, has signed a 12-year lease for 22,000 square feet on the entire 18th and 19th floors of the 23-story Midtown office tower, according to a spokesperson for Nardello. The firm moved into the office this week, the spokesperson said.

The deal represents a relocation for the firm, which held its previous 11,200-square-foot office about three blocks away at Stawski’s 565 Fifth Avenue.

“An expanded U.S. presence further strengthens our ability to match ever-increasing demand for sophisticated investigation resources and services,” Nardello CEO Dan Nardello said in a statement.

Nardello’s new office between West 47th and West 48th streets will include cyber forensics labs, which will support its investigations and “reflects [its] dedication to meeting the strategic and evolving needs of clients around the globe,” Nardello added.

JLL (JLL)’s Greg Wang and Kristen Morgan brokered the deal for the tenant, while Diana Biasotti, Paul Glickman and Harrison Potter — also of JLL — represented the landlord. A spokesperson for Stawski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

JLL declined to provide the asking rent, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $80.50 per square foot during the third quarter of 2024.

Nardello also announced this week that it is opening its first San Francisco location at 388 Market Street, where Managing Director Joseph Pochron will serve as office head, the spokesperson said.

The firm said it is expanding “in response to growing client requirements and demand for enhanced digital forensics services,” according to the release.

