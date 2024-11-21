The company that owns Fatburger and Johnny Rockets has signed a renewal agreement to keep its global headquarters in Beverly Hills, Calif.

FAT Brands signed the five-year, 15,347-square-foot lease with Anderson Real Estate at 9720 Wilshire Boulevard. JLL (JLL) announced the lease and represented the tenant, but declined to share the rental rates on the agreement.

SEE ALSO: Construction Company I Grace and Luggage Maker Rimowa Renew Leases in Queens

FAT Brands — the acronym stands for “Fresh, Authentic, Tasty” — acquires and develops fast-casual, quick-service and casual dining concepts. The publicly traded firm currently owns 18 restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Smokey Bones, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Hurricane Grill & Wings and Bonanza Steakhouses, with approximately 2,300 locations around the world.

“This deal highlights the ongoing importance of physical office spaces and reflects a broader trend of growing resilience within the office sector as companies prioritize strategic locations that foster collaboration and spark innovation,” JLL’s Gabe Brown, who represented FAT Brands in the lease, said in a statement.

David Freitag, Rocky Binswanger and Kayla Rix of CBRE (CBRE), along with Peter Best of LA Realty Partners, represented Anderson Real Estate.

Overall leasing activity ticked up in Greater Los Angeles in the third quarter, according to JLL’s most recent market report.

“Looking ahead, a reduction in interest rates, coupled with increasing office attendance, will help spur renewed demand across L.A.’s diversified tenant base,” the report read.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.