Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Icon Realty Extends $116M CMBS Loan on UES Rental Portfolio

Iron Hound Management negotiated the modification

By November 19, 2024 1:33 pm
reprints
The Upper East Side on East 72nd Street between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue. Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images

A portfolio of 19 Upper East Side rental buildings split between three commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) trusts has received a two-year, $115.7 million loan extension, Commercial Observer has learned. 

Located exclusively in Manhattan, the 19-property portfolio consists of 350 units and is owned by Icon Realty Management, a New York property management firm. 

SEE ALSO: American Dream Mall’s Long Nightmare Appears Over

Iron Hound Management negotiated the loan extension on behalf of the borrower, sources said.

The $115.7 million CMBS loan is split between three separate trusts: JPMCC2019-UES, JPMCC2019-COR5 and BMARK2019-B12. The loan was securitized in 2019 and was scheduled to mature before the end of this year before receiving the two-year extension.

At the time of origination, J.P. Morgan Chase served as the lead lender on the deal. 

All 19 buildings have Upper East Side addresses,  including 244 East 78th Street, 323 East 78th Street, 513 East 82nd Street, 340 East 81st Street and 409 East 81st Street.  

Icon Realty Management and Iron Hound Management did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com 

CMBS, Icon Realty Management, Iron Hound Management, JPMorgan Chase
Scott Rechler and The Helmsley Building
Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

The Helmsley Building Sees 40% Slump in Value Over Last Three Years

By Amanda Schiavo
Beau Engman.
Finance
National

Aquarian Holdings’ $1B Investment in PACE Equity Underscores C-PACE Market Growth

By Andrew Coen
Apartment buildings in Jersey City.
Finance  ·  Investments & Sales
New Jersey

Stifled New York Developers Turn to Jersey City for Resi Projects

By Mark Hallum