Finance
New York City

Goodman Capital Provides $46M Condo Inventory Loan for Brooklyn Tower

By November 12, 2024 12:13 pm
reprints
Eric Goodman,managing partner at Goodman Capital, and condo building at 2286 Cropsley Avenue in Brooklyn
EricGoodman,managing partner at Goodman Capital, and a new condo building at 2286 Cropsley Avenue in Brooklyn. Photos: Goodman Capital

A newly completed condominium development on the Brooklyn waterfront has landed a $46 million condo inventory loan from Goodman Capital, Commercial Observer has learned.

Cropsey Partners secured the financing for its 151-unit Bayview Courtyard condo building at 2286 Cropsey Avenue in southwest Brooklyn.

SEE ALSO: Westwood Financial Secures $70M Term Loan

Two Bins Capital’s Emanuel Westfried arranged the transaction.

Eric Goodman, managing partner at Goodman Capital, said the condos should be in demand because of the strong fundamentals of the south Brooklyn market coupled with the property’s views of the Atlantic Ocean.

“They just got their certificate of occupancy earlier this year and already a third of the building is sold out,” Goodman said.  

Located steps away from Bensonhurst Park, Bayview Courtyard has community amenities that include a fitness center, a yoga studio, a swimming pool and a rooftop lounge with grills. 

Condos for sale at the property range from $574,000 for a one-bedroom unit to $3.1 million for a four-bedroom, according to Zillow

Officials at Cropsey Partners did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

Emanuel Westfried, Eric Goodman, Cropsey Partners, Goodman Capital, Two Bins Capital
Westwood Financial Chief Financial Officer Juyuan Wei and CEO Mark Bratt, and Plaza Del Rio in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Finance
National

Westwood Financial Secures $70M Term Loan

By Nick Trombola
Douglas Jemal, founder of Douglas Development Corporation; PNC Bank Center office property in Wilmington, Delaware
Finance  ·  Refinance
Delaware

Bank of Montreal Supplies $36M Refi on Delaware Office Building

By Andrew Coen
Nadim Ashi; Surf Club, Four Seasons, located at 8995 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Fort Partners Lands $111M for Next Surfside Condo Project

By Julia Echikson