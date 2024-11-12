Goodman Capital Provides $46M Condo Inventory Loan for Brooklyn Tower

A newly completed condominium development on the Brooklyn waterfront has landed a $46 million condo inventory loan from Goodman Capital, Commercial Observer has learned.

Cropsey Partners secured the financing for its 151-unit Bayview Courtyard condo building at 2286 Cropsey Avenue in southwest Brooklyn.

Two Bins Capital’s Emanuel Westfried arranged the transaction.

Eric Goodman, managing partner at Goodman Capital, said the condos should be in demand because of the strong fundamentals of the south Brooklyn market coupled with the property’s views of the Atlantic Ocean.

“They just got their certificate of occupancy earlier this year and already a third of the building is sold out,” Goodman said.

Located steps away from Bensonhurst Park, Bayview Courtyard has community amenities that include a fitness center, a yoga studio, a swimming pool and a rooftop lounge with grills.

Condos for sale at the property range from $574,000 for a one-bedroom unit to $3.1 million for a four-bedroom, according to Zillow.

Officials at Cropsey Partners did not immediately return a request for comment.

