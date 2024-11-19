Quinn Emanuel Signs Sublease at Hines’ Columbia Square in D.C.

A trial litigation and arbitration law firm is providing some relief to the strained office market in Washington, D.C., and taking some of the extensive amount of unused space off the sublease market.

Law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan signed a sublease agreement for about 57,000 square feet of Hogan Lovells’s office space at Hines’ Columbia Square at 555 13th Street NW, running through 2032. The Business Journals first reported the sublease, citing an unnamed person familiar with the deal.

Representatives for Quinn Emanuel and for Hogan Lovells did not return requests from Commercial Observer for comment.

Quinn Emanuel will move from its 71,931-square-foot office at 1300 I Street NW, a building owned by TIAA and Norges Bank.

Hogan Lovells, D.C.’s fifth-largest law firm, leases a whopping 450,000 square feet at Columbia Square. The 13-story property was completed in 1987 and spans 618,085 square feet.

However, Hogan Lovells has been working with Savills to unload about 100,000 square feet of that leased space, per Business Journals.

“Hogan Lovells is focused on creating space in our existing footprint that is more conducive to how people work today,” Ajay Kuntamukkala, the managing partner leading Hogan Lovells’ D.C. office, said in a statement shared with Business Journals. “This also means that the firm does not need as much traditional office space as we did previously.”

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.