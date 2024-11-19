Nixon Peabody Renews D.C. Office With Brookfield

Since the pandemic emptied out workplaces throughout the U.S., attorneys and law offices have been perhaps the most reliable tenants for office landlords — including in the markets that are struggling the most.

Brookfield Properties announced Tuesday that international law firm Nixon Peabody renewed its lease for 43,000 square feet at the office at 799 Ninth Street NW on the east end of Washington, D.C. The length of the lease and the asking rent were not immediately disclosed.

Colette Dafoe, managing partner of Nixon Peabody’s Washington office, said it’s vital for the firm to be in the heart of Downtown D.C.

“Our neighborhood is set to undergo an exciting revitalization, and we look forward to being part of this evolution,” Dafoe said in a statement.

D.C.’s office market woes are dramatic and far-reaching, but law firms were one of the first industries to bring workers back to the office after the pandemic, and have remained consistent while other trades have only trickled back. Indeed, earlier this month, law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan signed a sublease agreement for about 57,000 square feet with another law firm, Hogan Lovells, at Hines’ Columbia Square.

Brookfield’s fully renovated and fully electric 10-story Class A office building at 799 Ninth Street NW is powered by zero-emissions electricity sourced from nuclear power plants as part of Brookfield Properties’ commitment to move its entire U.S. office portfolio to clean electricity by 2026. The building also features D.C.’s first solar installation from a “green lease” between a tenant (Nixon Peabody) and an owner (Brookfield Properties), as well as D.C.’s first vertically mounted solar wall, along with beehives from Brookfield’s urban beekeeping initiative, the landlord said.

It also features a fitness center, EV chargers, and ground-floor eateries Boqueria, Poke Papa and Five Guys.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.