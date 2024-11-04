Problem solved.

Art of Problem Solving, an organization that helps students grasp the intricacies of mathematics, has signed a lease for its first physical space.

The company signed a 10-year deal for 5,000 square roots … er, square feet at Adam America Real Estate’s 2505 Broadway, according to Verada’s Nate Mallon, who represented the landlord alongside Brendan Thrapp. Asking rent was $155 per square foot.

“Our programs have long served NYC students virtually, so we’re excited to offer a supportive, engaging space in person where students can collaborate to solve complex problems they’ve never seen before,” Richard Rusczyk, founder and CEO of Art of Problem Solving, said in a statement.

Jack Cohen of Spaces Commercial Real Estate negotiated on behalf of the tenant but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 1993, Art of Problem Solving has educated students through self-published textbooks and its online community, which emerged about a decade after its founding through the organization’s website.

“We believe that their educational offerings will resonate deeply with Upper West Side families, fostering an environment where young minds can thrive,” Ron Vaksin, partner at Adam America Real Estate, said in a statement. “This partnership reflects our commitment to enhancing the community through strategic tenants who bring unique value to our properties.”

Located between West 93rd and West 94th streets, 2505 Broadway is a 20-story residential condo building completed in 2021 and comprises 41 units from one- to four-bedrooms.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.