AC Firm Signs 95K-SF Lease In South Florida

A heating and air-conditioning company has signed a 95,356-square-foot industrial lease in Hialeah, Fla., Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) announced.

Cooper & Hunter, doing business as Comfortside, took the space at the Midpoint Logistics facility at 11250 West 36th Avenue. Midpoint Logistics is a modern Class A industrial facility totaling 297,918 square feet that was completed this year. The tenant plans to distribute air-conditioning products from the space.

Wayne Ramoski, Skylar Stein and Ivanna Leitner Perez of Cushman & Wakefield represented property owner Dalfen Industrial. The tenant was represented by Cook Commercial Realty.

“Comfortside was attracted to built-in amenities like loading pit levelers, white box interiors and a non-cross-shared truck court coupled with stable ownership,” Ramoski said in a statement.

The tenant spent months searching for space, reflecting the lack of 100,000-square-foot distribution facilities available in South Florida

Midpoint Logistics is one of a number of new properties being developed as investors aim to satisfy strong demand for warehouses. Nearly 6 million square feet of new industrial space has been delivered in Miami-Dade County through the first nine months of 2024, according to Cushman & Wakefield, and an additional 4.4 million square feet was under construction at the end of September.

Despite the building boom, the vacancy rate in Miami-Dade County’s industrial market was 5.4 percent as of the third quarter of 2024, and average rents had risen to $16.64 per square foot, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.