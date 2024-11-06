To successfully address New York’s housing crisis, we must innovate.

That is critical to overcome the fact that the Empire State is a notoriously difficult place to build, thanks largely to a toxic combination of nation-leading construction wages and materials and energy costs, as well as sky-high insurance premiums driven by New York’s unique scaffold law. Affordable housing projects face additional hurdles in the form of restrictive zoning, sustainability mandates, and lengthy permit and regulatory approval periods.

Even in the face of these challenges, 2024 has been a banner year for affordable housing creation due to our industry’s increasing willingness to adopt out-of-the-box approaches. Though much work remains, it is important that we celebrate our progress and successes. That is why my organization, the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), was honored to present this year’s Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Affordable Housing Development.

The people and projects we recognized represent the best of the best across the state. Their success is, in many cases, the result of collaboration across myriad interests and disciplines as well as innovative thinking to overcome the significant obstacles that too often delay or even prevent affordable housing construction. They offer a model and a path toward more affordable and livable communities that we hope others can — and will — emulate.

Success starts with strong leadership, which is why we recognized RuthAnne Visnauskas, commissioner and CEO of New York State Homes and Community Renewal, as the 2024 Advocate of the Year. In addition to leading a bold housing plan to create and preserve 100,000 homes for New Yorkers, her relentless advocacy enabled the state to successfully implement its first five-year housing plan and launch a new $25 billion initiative to further expand affordable housing options.

Another award, given to Susan Camerata and John Crotty of the Milford Street Association Captive Insurance Company, recognized the development of a pioneering solution to rising insurance costs that continuously threatens affordable housing development. As a captive insurance company owned by its premium payers, Milford Street provides insurance exclusively to affordable rental buildings in New York, which will generate major savings for affordable housing developments — thereby alleviating some of the financial pressures to encourage the expansion and preservation of much-needed units for renters.

In addition to honoring people, NYSAFAH also recognizes exceptional projects. Take, for example, our Upstate Project of the Year: MacKenzie Overlook in Lake Placid. By leveraging the 2023 FISU World University Games and collaborating with local government and community stakeholders, this project models for how strategic partnerships can effectively tackle the affordable housing crisis. In addition to fulfilling the immediate housing needs for participants at the Games, the project was designed to become essential, long-term affordable housing for the Lake Placid workforce. It remains the only local development offering rents at rates deemed affordable for local workers, directly addressing the urgent need for affordable living options for a total of 60 families.

Similarly, our Downstate Project of the Year, Bridge Rockaway, is a cutting-edge mixed-use development integrating affordable housing with local economic development opportunities, showcasing how housing can support community growth. As the first new project in New York City to combine affordable housing with light manufacturing space, this project provides a blueprint for future developments, demonstrating that holistic measures and opportunities for collaboration can spur affordable housing construction that meets both economic and social needs of a community.

Finally, in recognition of the fact that building housing is an exercise in meeting the core needs of the people who live there, we were pleased to recognize People Inc. in Buffalo as our Nonprofit of the Year. This organization consistently demonstrates how affordable housing can be both dignified and sustainable. People Inc.’s Mt. Olive Senior Manor in East Buffalo provides affordable senior housing and demonstrates the organization’s dedication to providing maintenance-free affordable housing solutions, and other essential human services, for New Yorkers of all ages.

As we look ahead to the 2025 state legislative session, the need for new units is more acute than ever, as the affordable housing crisis shows no signs of slowing. But I am encouraged by the NYSAFAH members that are stepping up and working with a wide range of partners to innovate our way out of this crisis.

Jolie Milstein is the CEO and president of the New York State Association For Affordable Housing.