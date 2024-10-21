Vesta Healthcare Moving to 6K SF at 115 West 30th Street

An organization providing in-home caregiver services is relocating its offices within Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.

Vesta Healthcare signed a five-and-a-half-year lease for 5,639 square feet at Justin Management’s 115 West 30th Street, where asking rent was in the high $40s per square foot, according to tenant brokerage Cresa.

The company will relocate from its current headquarters six blocks away at 119 West 24th Street.

“Vesta Healthcare is one of the country’s fastest-growing health care providers and required a larger, centrally located office,” Cresa’s Nick Markel, who represented Vesta alongside Gregg Cohen, said in a statement. “Not only were we able to achieve the right location for our client, but the new offices are fully furnished with great light and are on a private floor.”

Justin Management, which used in-house brokers in the deal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Through technology such as apps, Vesta provides around-the-clock monitoring of patients, including detecting if they’ve fallen, and offers virtual health care consultations, according to its website.

Other tenants in the 11-story building between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue include loan agency Lendzi, New York Career Training & Advancement and the PI Art Center, a business school for aspiring artists.

