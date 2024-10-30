A joint venture between J.P. Morgan Asset Management and developer Samuels & Associates secured a $170 million loan to refinance a multifamily asset near Fenway Park in Boston, Commercial Observer has learned.

Northwestern Mutual provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan on the JV’s 405-unit Fenway Triangle property, situated less than half a mile from the 112-year-old Boston Red Sox ballpark, sources told CO.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Tom Rugg, Tom Traynor, Adam Spengler and Kyle Juszczyszyn, according to sources.

Located at 180 Brookline Avenue, the 2006-built Fenway Triangle has amenities that include a fourth-floor courtyard, a fitness center, a game room, a business lounge and underground parking. The property also contains roughly 42,000 square feet of retail space leased to tenants that include Starbucks, Chipotle and West Elm.

Officials at Samuels & Associates did not immediately return a request for comment. J.P. Morgan, Northwestern Mutual and CBRE declined to comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com