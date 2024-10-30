Finance  ·  Refinance
Massachusetts

Northwestern Mutual Supplies $170M Refi on Apartments Near Boston’s Fenway Park

By October 30, 2024 12:32 pm
John Schlifske, CEO of Northwestern Mutual and an aerial photo of the area surrounding Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
John Schlifske, CEO of Northwestern Mutual, and an aerial photo of the area surrounding Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. PHOTOS: Courtesy Northwestern Mutual; Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

A joint venture between J.P. Morgan Asset Management and developer Samuels & Associates secured a $170 million loan to refinance a multifamily asset near Fenway Park in Boston, Commercial Observer has learned.

Northwestern Mutual provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan on the JV’s 405-unit Fenway Triangle property, situated less than half a mile from the 112-year-old Boston Red Sox ballpark, sources told CO. 

CBRE (CBRE)’s Tom Rugg, Tom Traynor, Adam Spengler and Kyle Juszczyszyn, according to sources. 

Located at 180 Brookline Avenue, the 2006-built Fenway Triangle has amenities that include a fourth-floor courtyard, a fitness center, a game room, a business lounge and underground parking. The property also contains roughly 42,000 square feet of retail space leased to tenants that include Starbucks, Chipotle and West Elm.

Officials at Samuels & Associates did not immediately return a request for comment. J.P. Morgan, Northwestern Mutual and CBRE declined to comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

